Manitouwadge FD – Be Safe, School has begun this week

The Manitouwadge Fire Depatment Chief Ian Portigal has sent this PSA to Wawa-news.
The Manitouwadge Fire Department would like to remind all citizens that school has begun this week. Please watch out for children and slow down in school zones. Also be aware that school busses are operating in the town. Please buckle up.
