Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Thursday, August 22 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: MINDFUL HIKE – There is no doubt that nature is good for our mental and physical health. Take a moment out of your day to be mindful of the feelings that nature inspires. Tune into your senses and follow the prompts along this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome. This easy 2 km hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Wylan to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.

Friday, August 23 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Emily to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare. Both are experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores. 2:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE IN WATERCOLOUR – Put your “art eyes” on and join us as we seek out and celebrate the beauty of nature. Focus your attention using the frames provided – zoom in on a leaf or zoom out on a landscape. Then paint what you see. There is no limit to nature’s beauty. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary. 8:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PROGRAM: LIFE ON THE EDGE – Often overlooked and sometimes even inadvertently trampled, the plants growing at the edge of Lake Superior are extreme survivors, facing powerful waves, scorching heat, and bitter cold. Join Anna for an exploration of the diverse and resilient coastal flora that grows along the park’s rugged coastline.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.