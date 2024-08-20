Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Tuesday & Wednesday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Tuesday, August 20

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: DRAGON TALES – Our dragons don’t breathe fire and our damsels aren’t in distress, but they are just as interesting as any fairy tale! Join Emma to explore the exciting lives of the dragonflies and damselflies that live in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Tiffany to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.

Wednesday, August 21 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: PADDLING PELTS – Did you know there was a fur trading post on Agawa Bay? Join Rose to explore the history behind Canada’s oldest company and how the fur trade built the foundation for Canada as we know it today. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna and Tiffany to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.