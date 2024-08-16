Algoma-Manitoulin Riding Association Calls on MPP Mantha to be Accountable to his Constituents and Resign

A year-and-a-half ago, Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, was removed from the ONDP Caucus as an independent, confidential investigation into “workplace misconduct” was undertaken. While details were sparse at the time, he was alleged to have been in contravention of the party’s harassment, violence, and discrimination policy. Our anti-harassment statement is read and recommitted to at every ONDP gathering.

While upon conclusion of the investigation Mantha’s removal from the ONDP Caucus was made permanent, the allegations against him remained confidential, until now. With the release of a staff grievance award on Friday, August 9, 2024, details of the investigation were made public for the first time.

Arbitrator Jasbir Parmar reviewed the independent investigator report based on submitted material – from both parties – including witness testimony, email, texts, and video, which concluded “that allegations of workplace harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination on the basis of sex, abuse of authority and creation of a toxic workplace, had all been substantiated.”

Despite this, Mantha seems intent on serving out this term and running as an independent candidate in the next provincial election. On August 12, 2024, he issued a statement stating that “it is time to move past this matter”, and that he “disagrees with some of the characterizations made”. However, there does not seem to be any dispute that he engaged in grossly inappropriate behaviour toward an employee in contravention of not only our ONDP’s anti-harassment policy, but even the most basic anti-harassment policy of any workplace.

The Algoma-Manitoulin NDP Riding Association expresses our profound disappointment in Mantha’s unethical personal and professional behaviour.

Algoma-Manitoulin deserves the integrity we voted for. Mantha, who claims he respects us, has not shown this for the survivor of his harassment, nor for the constituents who elected him, and has stonewalled his way through this investigation. For two years, he has taken no accountability for his actions, claiming to be “baffled” by the allegations.

We call on Mr. Mantha to take full responsibility for his actions and resign immediately from the position of Member of Provincial Parliament for Algoma-Manitoulin.

Our thoughts remain with the survivor.

In solidarity,

Lynn Dee Eason, President

Algoma-Manitoulin ONDP Riding Association