Labour for Lithium: Analyzing the availability of labour for a lithium-processing facility in Thunder Bay

There is growing interest not only in mining lithium in Northwestern Ontario, but also in processing it locally. Northern Policy Institute’s latest publication finds that Northwestern Ontario can provide the labour needed for a lithium-processing facility.

Lithium processing facilities require workers that are trained in numerous professions: mechanics, millwrights, instrument technicians, supervisors, control and process operators, steamfitters and electricians. To name just a few of the key skillsets. By forecasting labour market demand and supply NPI has modelled the local labour market in 2026 – a future year when a lithium-processing facility may begin operations in Thunder Bay.

Our findings show that Northwestern Ontario can supply enough workers in the required professions to meet the combined demands of a lithium processor and other local employers; however, this will require coordinated efforts to recruit and retain new workers. Demand for many of these professions is likely to rise by 2026, while many individuals currently in the workforce are likely to retire. This means that new workers will be needed to avoid potential labour shortages.

“If lithium extracted in Northwestern Ontario is processed locally, that means more of the economic benefits stay in the region” said NPI President & CEO Charles Cirtwill. “Northwestern Ontario can provide the labour force to make this happen.”

This report was completed through NPI’s Northern Analyst Collective program, which is supported by NOHFC and local partners; in this case, the Thunder Bay CEDC.

Jamie Taylor, CEO at Thunder Bay CEDC, said “The CEDC commissioned this report to assess our workforce readiness for a Thunder Bay Lithium refinery. We’re pleased to find that Thunder Bay boasts the necessary training programs, educational institutions, and a skilled workforce to support this exciting development.”

Want to learn more about how Northwestern Ontario can supply the labour needed to process lithium? Read the report below: