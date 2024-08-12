Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Manitoulin OPP, Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, ORNGE, and the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department responded to a fatal collision on Highway 17. Information revealed that a westbound vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

A person, 65-years-old, from Elliot Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three other individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.