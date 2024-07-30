Breaking News

EC – Fog Advisory

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour
  • Batchawana Bay
  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Brenda Stockton
