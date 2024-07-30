EC – Fog Advisory

8:36 AM EDT Tuesday 30 July 2024

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour

Batchawana Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.