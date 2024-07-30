- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour
- Batchawana Bay
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- EC – Fog Advisory - July 30, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – July 30th - July 30, 2024
- Wawa Airport – NOTAM closes Runway – UPDATED - July 29, 2024