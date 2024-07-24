Wednesday Morning News – July 24

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. There is 1 active fire in the Sault Ste. Marie district; it is under control. There are 13 fires being observed in the far north. The fire hazard is moderate across most of the Northeast Region today with scattered areas high fire hazard values and a large area of low fire hazard values from Latchford north to Fort Albany.
News Tidbits:
- Interesting to read that Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed this morning that Monday was recorded as the hottest day ever globally (17.15C). Copernicus’ preliminary data shows that Sunday’s temperature was 17.09C, beating the record set just last year on July 6, 2023 by .01C. Both Sunday’s mark and last year’s record obliterate the previous record of 16.8C, which itself was only a few years old, set in 2016.
