PAWLOW, Don

Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, July 8, 2024 at the age of 64 years. Predeceased by his parents Joan and Daniel. Dear brother of Karen Radke and predeceased by his brothers Derek and Daniel Pawlow. Much loved uncle of Sheila Pawlow of Wawa and great-uncle of Payton Pelletier. Don will be missed by his extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a service will not be held at this time.

In memory of Don, donations made to the Georgina Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the MW Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario.