Wednesday Morning News – July 17

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Cochrane fire management sector has 13 fires; all are being observed. Wawa and Sudbury have one fire each – both under control. The fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region except for an area from Marathon to Timmins that has a moderate to high fire hazard value.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget today is Tim Horton’s Camp Day. 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee purchases goes directly to Tim Hortons Foundation camps. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps this Camp Day and the incredible impact that the foundation has had in empowering and inspiring so many deserving young people year after year,” President of Tim Hortons, Alex Schwan said.
