Monday Morning News – July 1

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 12.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are six active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the central and southern parts of the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high in the Far North, including a moderate fire hazard for Fort Albany and Peawanuck, and high for Attawapiskat.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Dave Ireton (Perth), who won the grand prize of $1,346,462 in the June Thunder Bay 50/50 Draw
