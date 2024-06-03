Nipigon OPP – Multiple Charges Laid including Impaired

A motor vehicle collision in Rocky Bay First Nation has resulted in multiple charges including Impaired Operation.

On June 2, 2024, at approximately 10:15 a.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision in Rocky Bay First Nation. Nipigon OPP Members attended and located the motor vehicle.

Officers spoke with the driver. A roadside screening device was subsequently used. The driver failed the roadside device and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Through investigation, Amanda Becker-Coaster, 24-years-old, of Rocky Bay First Nation, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act and Criminal Code with:

Driving While Under Suspension

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The driver was brought back to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

The driver is now facing a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-Day vehicle impoundment. The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.