BANANISH, Keith

Passed away suddenly at his home in White River on Monday, May 27, 2024 at the age of 51 years.

Loving, caring and witty son of Celine and the late Michael Bananish. Father of Travis. Caring and funny brother of Margurette (late Victor), Michael Jr. (Lori Anne), Ross, Joyce, Glen and the late Craig. Good friend to Charleton. God father to Jessica and special uncle of Tiffany, Carly, Cinder and Dawson. Keith will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at St. Basil’s Church, White River on Monday June 3, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating. Interment at White River Native Cemetery.

