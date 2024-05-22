Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Continue

At 4:21a.m. Environment Canada warned that h eavy rain and strong winds would continue today.

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm and wind gusts up to 70 km/h. is expected to continue this morning.

The heavy rain will taper to light rain by this afternoon. In addition, strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will become southerly this morning. Winds will diminish this evening.