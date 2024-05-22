Breaking News

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Continue

eavy rain and strong winds would continue today.

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm and wind gusts up to 70 km/h. is expected to continue this morning.

The heavy rain will taper to light rain by this afternoon. In addition, strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will become southerly this morning. Winds will diminish this evening.

