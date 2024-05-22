eavy rain and strong winds would continue today.
Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm and wind gusts up to 70 km/h. is expected to continue this morning.
The heavy rain will taper to light rain by this afternoon. In addition, strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will become southerly this morning. Winds will diminish this evening.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Continue - May 22, 2024
- Sorry About the Murder… - May 21, 2024
- Monday Morning News – May 21st - May 21, 2024