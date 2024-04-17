The Ontario government is investing $5 million in communities across the province to help them prepare for and respond to emergencies. Funding is being delivered through the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant to help communities and organizations purchase critical supplies, equipment and deliver training and services.

“Through the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant, our government is stepping up to ensure Ontario is safe, practiced and prepared for any type of emergency,” said Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for Emergency Management. “From floods to wildland fires, these targeted investments will empower communities and organizations to enhance their emergency response. Whether it’s building up our local fire departments or enabling more efficient search and rescue operations, our government is giving communities the tools and resources they need to keep people safe.”

The funding is supporting 113 recipients across Ontario including municipalities, local services boards, First Nation communities, Tribal Councils, Indigenous service organizations and non-governmental organizations with mandates in emergency preparedness.

Local Area Recipients: