Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 12. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations and Good Luck to Margaret Davidson who is representing Wawa in the Mrs. Ms. Regional Canada Empowerment Pageant coming up on April 25th – 27th! Please consider supporting the pageant’s charity, NOFCC, by casting a vote for the People’s Choice Award! (Link)
- Very sad to hear of the senseless vandalism at Deresit Motors in SSM Saturday night. Five vehicles on the lot had their tires slashed, anyone who may have information on the incident can phone Deresti Motors at 705-256-1717
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – April 15th - April 15, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – April 13 - April 13, 2024
- Friday Morning News – April 12 - April 12, 2024