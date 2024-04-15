MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

Contract Employment Opportunity

WAWA TOURISM COORDINATOR

The Municipality of Wawa seeks a self-motivated, flexible tourism leader to provide a top-of-the-class visitor experience as the Wawa Tourism Coordinator. Under the supervision of the Director of Community Services and Tourism, the successful candidate will assist to position Wawa as a key travel destination through the successful management of the Wawa Tourist Information Center, implementation of the Wawa Tourism Strategic Plan, and delivery of business support programs. This is a five-month term contract from late May to early October.

Areas of responsibilities include:

Operating the Wawa Tourist Information Centre from June to September including mentoring summer student staff and preparing work schedules.

Assisting with a tourism marketing strategy and multi-year plan in partnership with the Director, municipal staff, and community stakeholders.

Positioning Wawa as a key destination through compelling and engaging social, digital, and traditional media to reach key audiences and increase engagement.

Supporting community groups and organizations to host live, onsite festivals, events and programs at the Tourist Information Center and other locations.

Collecting and analyzing visitor and tourism data to develop key insights and actionable recommendations to boost local tourism and department revenue.

Recommending and purchasing branded tourism merchandise and marketing materials to increase daily merchandise sales and performing all related bookkeeping tasks.

Qualifications include:

Post-secondary education in tourism, economic development, marketing, or related and a minimum three-years related experience.

Proven ability to effectively operate the day to day requirements of a business facility.

Strong interpersonal, computer, analytical, verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge of the tourism industry and visitor trends on a provincial and local level.

Must work a flexible schedule that includes evenings and weekends.

Access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license with a clean abstract required.

A detailed job description is available from [email protected] or call Alex Patterson at 705-856-2244 ex. 242 for further information.

Qualified applicants may submit a cover letter and resume by 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, to:

Human Resources

Tourism Coordinator – Competition 2024-05

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500

Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0

Email: [email protected]

The Municipality of Wawa is committed to an inclusive, barrier-free environment. Accommodations will be provided in all steps of the selection process. We thank all applicants that apply and advise that only those to be interviewed will be contacted. Personal Information gathered through this advertisement is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act. S.O. 2001, Chapter 25, and in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be only used for candidate selection for this position.