Province’s first annual report on emergency management Released

Today, the Government of Ontario released its first annual report on the Provincial Emergency Management Strategy and Action Plan, highlighting key actions the province is taking to ensure communities across Ontario are safe, practiced and prepared before, during and after emergencies such as floods, wildland fires and cyber attacks.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of everyone in Ontario,” said Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for Emergency Management. “As the first province in Canada to require public reporting on emergency management progress, we are ensuring Ontario has the right plans, people and equipment in place to respond to emergencies now and in the future.”

The province collaborated with municipal and Indigenous partners to highlight the progress we have made since releasing the plan in 2023. Those accomplishments include:

Leading and participating in 85 emergency exercises and drills with both government and non-government partners to strengthen emergency practice and preparedness.

Delivering 336 emergency management courses to over 13,800 participants.

Launching the Community Emergency Preparedness Grant to help communities and organizations purchase critical emergency equipment and supplies.

Making emergency management training more culturally appropriate and relevant for Indigenous partners by developing courses that support their needs and the types of situations they face.

Providing municipalities and provincial partners with resources to help them plan, set up and coordinate emergency exercises on their own.

Launching the Provincial Exercise Program, a multi-year plan to exercise, test and strengthen multi-sector emergency plans and whole-of-government emergency response.

The report also highlights priorities for the future of emergency management in Ontario. This includes continuing to use data and digital tools to help communities prepare for potential emergencies, including extreme weather events.

“Ontario is a leader in emergency management. By harnessing the Ontario spirit, we are building a stronger and more resilient province together,” said Minister Mulroney.