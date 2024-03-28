13 Winners Share $1,077,915 Jackpot in Split the Pot Lottery!

Split the Pot Lottery’s 13 grand prize winners were revealed to the public on Monday after the jackpot soared to a final total of $1,077,915. Congratulations to the winners:

One winner (60% of the final payout) | Winnings: $646,749.00

Bill B. of Toronto, Ticket #57643979

Two winners (20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $107,791.50 each

Erika G. of Guelph, Ticket # 56940912

Ryan L. of Peterborough, Ticket #45350297

Ten winners (20% of the final payout) | Winnings: $21,558.30 each

Kim H. of Oshawa, Ticket #14737552

Barb T. of Sarnia, Ticket #21538084

Nancy K. of Hamilton, Ticket #19178324

Philip S. of Windsor, Ticket #23092956

Heather O. of Guelph, Ticket #35966341

Gilles C. of Timmins, Ticket #22951646

Maroof B. of Toronto, Ticket #55820450

Gord L. of Seguin, Ticket #25868937

Fred K. of Chatham, Ticket #11025269

Donna C. of Ancaster, Ticket #14531601

“I have been a seasonal resident in the Lindsay area all of my life. As a senior citizen, one of the key reasons we continue to reside in the area is because we have such a great hospital nearby. When I read about the Split the Pot Lottery in Kawartha Now, I thought it was another great opportunity to support the hospital,” says Bill B., who won the largest grand prize and supported Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Winners were drawn on Friday, March 22 and revealed to the public on Monday, March 25 on the Split the Pot Lottery website.

Split the Pot Lottery supports hospital health care, with 51 hospital partners across the province, and ticket buyers can share the winnings and be part of the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario. By participating in Split the Pot, supporters are also shifting the dialogue around Ontario’s hospitals, highlighting that we are all connected and that a win for one is a win for all.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in Split the Pot Lottery for making a difference for patients and families across Ontario. Your generous support has had an incredible impact on the experience at our partner hospitals throughout the province,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation. “It has also been incredible to see the outpouring of support continue to grow, with communities coming together to elevate care in the places where we work and live — it’s truly a win for players, community members, and hospitals alike.” — Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation

To learn more about Split the Pot Lottery and stay in the know about future draws, visit their website at splitthepot.ca, where you can also join their mailing list.