Wawa Men’s Curling – Playoffs Begin

Last night, March 18th, 2024, the first round of Men’s Playoffs was held. Winners of these games advance to the Semi-Finals in the “A” Group. The other teams enter the “B” group.
On April 3rd – Winners of the “A” Group play for Club Playoff Winners and Runner-Up. Winners of the “B” Group will battle for Third Place.
|Monday, March 25 – Semi-Finals at 7:00 p.m. Group ‘A’
|Ice #2
|T. Terris
|vs
|S. Terris
|Ice #3
|McCoy
|vs
|Fahrer
|Monday, March 25 – Semi-Finals at 7:00 p.m. Group ‘B’
|Ice #1
|Hale
|vs
|Reid
|Ice #4
|Mitrikas
|vs
|Leschishin
