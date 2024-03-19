Breaking News

Wawa Men’s Curling – Playoffs Begin

Last night, March 18th, 2024,  the first round of Men’s Playoffs was held. Winners of these games advance to the Semi-Finals in the “A” Group. The other teams enter the “B” group.

On April 3rd – Winners of the “A” Group play for Club Playoff Winners and Runner-Up. Winners of the “B” Group will battle for Third Place.

Monday, March 25 – Semi-Finals at 7:00 p.m. Group ‘A’
Ice #2 T. Terris vs S. Terris
Ice #3 McCoy vs Fahrer
Monday, March 25 – Semi-Finals at 7:00 p.m. Group ‘B’
Ice #1 Hale vs Reid
Ice #4 Mitrikas vs Leschishin

 

