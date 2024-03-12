East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Arson Investigation

One person has been arrested and charged in an arson investigation in Elliot Lake.

On March 6, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Elliot Lake Fire Department responded to a suspicious fire on College Place in Elliot Lake where multiple camper trailers were destroyed.

As a result of the investigation, Jacob PEART, 20-years-old, from Elliot Lake has been charged with:

Arson – damage to property (3 counts)

Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence (2 counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on March 8, 2024.

The East Algoma Crime Unit in conjunction with the North East Region OPP Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they are asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.