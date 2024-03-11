Wawa Youth Curling Program 2023 – 2024

The Youth Curling Season wrapped up on March 6, 2024. The final game was close with students showing great improvement in all aspects of the game – rock delivery, sweeping, and game strategy.

The original registered group ended up with about a dozen active curlers. Thank you to the Wawa Curling League for supporting the Program and to volunteers – Kelly Culhane, Dave Hall, Ron Hale, Jean Meloche, Kathy Turyk and Andy Stevens. Danette Mathias coordinated the registration with the schools.

Most of the participating students had completed the Student Training program in November 2023.

The goal is to provide students with an opportunity to learn a new sport and to have the chance to develop social skills. Youth curling is very active in the area with several area schools organizing Bonspiels for this group. Last year, the Wawa Curling Leagues sponsored a High School Team which went to (2) high school Bonspiels.

There has been a surge in the adult league curling programs and the Open weekday day curling, and the Friday Socials are very popular.

The Curling League hopes that the youth from this year’s program will continue to curl and will in future years join the organized curling programs.

At the end of the years program, students were presented with medallions (prepared by our own potter Ron Hale), and Certificates recognizing their participation.

Thank you and good luck to the youth who joined and attended the sessions. It was encouraging to see the skills they developed and the maturity they showed.

A big thank you to everyone involved.