Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – March 7

RANK WINS G.P.
BONITZKE, Wendy 1 9 13
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 9 13
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 8 12
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 4 7 13
MATHIAS, Danette 4 7 13
BLANCHET, Emma 6 6 12
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 6 6 13
LOWE, Cheri 6 6 13
SPENCER, Diane 6 6 13
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 6 13
BUSSINEAU, Denise 11 5 11
PARSONS, Rochelle 11 5 11
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 12

Game Schedule for March 19. Please note that there is no curling during March Break.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm TREMBLAY BLANCHET CHARBONNEAU
BUSSINEAU LESCHISHIN SPENCER
8:00 pm MATHIAS PARSONS BONITZKE
KLOCKARS LOWE TAVELLA
BYE: BURGOYNE

 

