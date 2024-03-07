Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – March 7

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|1
|9
|13
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|9
|13
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|8
|12
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|4
|7
|13
|MATHIAS, Danette
|4
|7
|13
|BLANCHET, Emma
|6
|6
|12
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|6
|6
|13
|LOWE, Cheri
|6
|6
|13
|SPENCER, Diane
|6
|6
|13
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|6
|13
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|11
|5
|11
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|11
|5
|11
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|12
Game Schedule for March 19. Please note that there is no curling during March Break.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|TREMBLAY
|BLANCHET
|CHARBONNEAU
|BUSSINEAU
|LESCHISHIN
|SPENCER
|8:00 pm
|MATHIAS
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
|KLOCKARS
|LOWE
|TAVELLA
|BYE:
|BURGOYNE
