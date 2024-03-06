Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – March 6

The last Game of the 2023-2024 Men’s Curling Season was played last evening. There was a tie for First and Second positions.

Based on the statistics for the Season, Team Tom Terris is the Club Champion and the Mark Leschishin Team is Runner Up. Team Tom Terris won all head-to-head games with Team Leschishin.

Playoffs begin Monday March 18th.  Note that there is no League Curling during March Break.

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 14 17
TERRIS, Tom 1 14 17
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 11 17
FAHRER, Tom 4 10 17
HALE, Ron 5 8 17
McCOY, Joe 6 6 17
TERRIS, Spencer 7 5 17
REID, Michael 8 0 17

Playoff Schedule for Monday, March 18, 2024

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
T.TERRIS LESCHISHIN MITRIKAS FAHRER
HALE McCOY S. TERRIS REID

 

