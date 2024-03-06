Men’s Curling Standings – March 6

The last Game of the 2023-2024 Men’s Curling Season was played last evening. There was a tie for First and Second positions.

Based on the statistics for the Season, Team Tom Terris is the Club Champion and the Mark Leschishin Team is Runner Up. Team Tom Terris won all head-to-head games with Team Leschishin.

Playoffs begin Monday March 18th. Note that there is no League Curling during March Break.

Team Rank Wins GP LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 14 17 TERRIS, Tom 1 14 17 MITRIKAS, Eric 3 11 17 FAHRER, Tom 4 10 17 HALE, Ron 5 8 17 McCOY, Joe 6 6 17 TERRIS, Spencer 7 5 17 REID, Michael 8 0 17

Playoff Schedule for Monday, March 18, 2024