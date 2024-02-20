Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 8 10
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 7 10
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 3 6 10
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 6 9
BLANCHET, Emma 5 5 10
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 5 5 11
MATHIAS, Danette 5 5 10
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 5 10
BUSSINEAU, Denise 9 4 8
LOWE, Cheri 9 4 10
SPENCER, Diane 9 4 10
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 9 4 10
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 10

Game schedule for February 20th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BLANCHET BURGOYNE MATHIAS
KLOCKARS TAVELLA LESCHISHIN
8:00 pm SPENCER BONITZKE TREMBLAY
BUSSINEAU PARSONS LOWE
BYE: CHARBONNEAU
