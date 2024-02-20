Wawa Ladies Curling

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|8
|10
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|7
|10
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|3
|6
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|6
|9
|BLANCHET, Emma
|5
|5
|10
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|5
|5
|11
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|5
|10
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|5
|10
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|9
|4
|8
|LOWE, Cheri
|9
|4
|10
|SPENCER, Diane
|9
|4
|10
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|9
|4
|10
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|10
Game schedule for February 20th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BLANCHET
|BURGOYNE
|MATHIAS
|KLOCKARS
|TAVELLA
|LESCHISHIN
|8:00 pm
|SPENCER
|BONITZKE
|TREMBLAY
|BUSSINEAU
|PARSONS
|LOWE
|BYE:
|CHARBONNEAU
