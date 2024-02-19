Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 19

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -28 this morning and -11 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -14 this evening and -25 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Today is Family Day – enjoy the day with your family!

 

