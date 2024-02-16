Friday at the Wawa Winter Carnival

It might be quite chilly tonight but you can warm up with a bowl of the Senior Centre’s Chili this afternoon. Then go watch the fireworks by the Wawa Fire Department at the MMCC as part of the Opening Ceremonies. After you watch the show, you can treat your self to either the curling or hockey games inside the MMCC.

11:30 – 3:00 pm Wawa Goose Senior Centre’s Chili Luncheon 6:00 – 7:00 pm Free Public Skate at MMCC 7:00 pm Opening Ceremonies, Fireworks & Bonfire by WFD at MMCC. Free hot chocolate and baked treats in Lounge 7:00 – 11:00 pm Pickup Curling & Mercantile Hockey Games