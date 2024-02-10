Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Temperature falling to -3 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -6 this evening and -11 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- This weekend is the Mixed Curling Bonspiel. It started last night, and games will continue today at the MMCC.
- Good luck to all the anglers in Chapleau’s 26th Annual Pike Ice Fishing Derby!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17– Closed in Both Directions (Old Woman Hill) OPEN - February 10, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – February 10 - February 10, 2024
- Friday Morning News – February 9 - February 9, 2024