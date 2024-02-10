Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – February 10

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Temperature falling to -3 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -6 this evening and -11 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • This weekend is the Mixed Curling Bonspiel. It started last night, and games will continue today at the MMCC.
  • Good luck to all the anglers in Chapleau’s 26th Annual Pike Ice Fishing Derby!
Brenda Stockton
