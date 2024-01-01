Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.
On December 31, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment along with emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 527.
As a result, one individual has been pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
