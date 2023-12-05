FONOM Board thanks Chief Foy and Chief Tod for Service

Recently, Chief Daniel Foy of the Timmins Police Service and Scott Tod of the North Bay Police Service announced their retirements. They have served their respective communities with exemplary dedication. Earlier this year, FONOM partnered with the Four Police Chiefs in Northeastern Ontario and created Bail Reform and Property Crime Taskforce (previously Catch n Release). President Danny Whalen commented, “Daniel and Scott were not only strong leaders in their communities” and “they were instrumental in Northern Ontario having a voice on necessary changes to Bill 75.”

In May, at the FONOM AGM in Parry Sound, the Taskforce wrote a Resolution asking for four changes to Bill C75. In May, President Whalen commented, “The Resolution stands for itself, and we will leverage our relationship with other Municipal Caucus’ to get Province-wide support.” Within the month, 70 support resolutions were passed by communities in Northern Ontario.

The four main points of the Resolution were as follows.

Create a Designation of a chronic persistent offender. Allow community impact statements at bail and at bail hearings. Creating reverse onus in bail for all firearms offences. All bail-related gun charges go to the superior court for bail release.

Later that month, Bill 48 was introduced by David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, which will amend the Criminal Code.

Chief Foy and Chief Tod, as vital members of the Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police (OACP), were strong advocates for the challenges Northern City and communities are experiencing.

The FONOM Board would like to thank these gentlemen for their work on behalf of Northeastern Ontario, and their efforts have helped lay a strong foundation for improving society. We wish them well in their retirement.