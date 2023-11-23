6th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament

On the November 17th – 19th, 2023 weekend, Wawa Women’s hockey was host to 10 teams for the 6th annual Lori Johnson Memorial hockey tournament. Teams from Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, and Garden River laced up the skates for some action at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center.

This year a new division was created to accommodate a slower pace of play, for women of all skills to take part in the event.

After round-robin play in the Rec Division, Wawa’s Moose on the Loose would face off in the semi-final against The Regretzkies (Wawa). This game did not disappoint.

At the end of regulation, it was a 2-2 tie. Fans were treated to some overtime action with Moose on the Loose burying the winning goal to move onto the Rec Division finals.

The second Semi-Final showdown between Chapleau’s Excuses and Garden Rivers Chi-Amiks saw the Excuses narrowly miss a tying effort after climbing back from an early 5-1 deficit, only to fall to a score of 6-5.

The final Rec division showdown saw the Moose come out on top with a final score of 4-2.

In the Beer division final Sault Ste. Marie’s Zero Pucks faced off against Sault Ste. Marie’s Backwood Beauties. In the end the Beauties took the championship with a 3-2 finish.

The tournament was a huge success allowing some fun competition for all, while raising money to support the local women’s program, in addition to assisting local charities.

Planning is already underway for the 7th edition next year.

A special thank you to all the volunteers, referees, helpers, players, fans, and local businesses for being a part of such a meaningful event. Without your support, we could not make this happen! Anonymous donor, Algoma Highlands Blueberry Farm, AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale, Argonaut Gold, The Red Apple, The Beaver Motel, Bodylines by Crack, Canadian Tire, Chadwic, Davidson Fuels, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Kerry Funeral Home, Municipality of Wawa, Northern Credit Union, Northern Lights Ford, Northshore Sports & Auto, Subway, The Brick, Trans Canada Chrysler, Wawa & Area Victim Services, Wawa Dental Centre, Wawa Family Health Team, Home Building Center, Wawa Motor Inn, Wawa Pharmacy, Whitefish Lodge, Judy Moore Catering, Blue Canoe Creations, Jenka Clothing, and Superior Candle Co.