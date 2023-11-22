Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill -3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low -7. Wind chill -13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Thessalon First Nation has elected Joseph Wabigwan as chief. His council is Mary Ann Giguere, Robert Sr. Simon, Robert Jr. Simon, Roxanne Boulrice and Lisa Boulrice.
- If you like skiing and snowboarding – Searchmont Resort opens for a new season this friday!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Have you bid yet? Time is Running Out! - November 22, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – November 22nd - November 22, 2023
- Morning News Tidbits – Tuesday, November 21 - November 21, 2023