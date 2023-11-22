Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – November 22nd

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill -3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low -7. Wind chill -13 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Thessalon First Nation has elected Joseph Wabigwan as chief. His council is Mary Ann Giguere, Robert Sr. Simon, Robert Jr. Simon, Roxanne Boulrice and Lisa Boulrice.
  • If you like skiing and snowboarding – Searchmont Resort opens for a new season this friday!
