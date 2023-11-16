Strong Wind Warning

8:25 AM EST Thursday 16 November 2023

Strong wind gusts expected late this afternoon and this evening.

Hazard: Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Timing: Beginning late this afternoon and continuing into this evening.

Discussion: Strong southwest winds will develop late this afternoon with the strongest gusts expected near Lake Superior. Winds will shift to the northwest and ease slightly late this evening.

Utility outages may occur. Loose objects may be tossed and cause injury or damage.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

5:51 AM EST Thursday 16 November 2023

Strong wind gusts expected late this afternoon and this evening.

Hazard: Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Timing: Beginning late this afternoon continuing into the evening.

Discussion: Strong winds out of the southwest will bring gusts near 80 km/h to areas north and east of Lake Superior. Winds will ease slightly later in the evening as they shift to be from the northwest.

Utility outages may occur. Loose objects may be tossed and cause injury or damage. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.