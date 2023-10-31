LDHC – Emergency Department Notice

We are experiencing a physician staffing delaying for the Emergency Department (ED). With the winter weather upon us, and the closure of Highway 17 to support road safety, there is a delay in the arrival of the coverage physician. We are experiencing a physician staffing delaying for the Emergency Department (ED). With the winter weather upon us, and the closure of Highway 17 to support road safety, there is a delay in the arrival of the coverage physician.

The ED will remain open with the support of our local physicians; however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency.

If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario) (24/7). Call 811 or visit Ontario.ca/healthconnectontario.

In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.