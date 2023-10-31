We are experiencing a physician staffing delaying for the Emergency Department (ED). With the winter weather upon us, and the closure of Highway 17 to support road safety, there is a delay in the arrival of the coverage physician.
The ED will remain open with the support of our local physicians; however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency.
If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario) (24/7). Call 811 or visit Ontario.ca/healthconnectontario.
In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.
We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LDHC – Emergency Department Notice - October 31, 2023
- Thunder Bay City Council to Debate ‘proximity principle’ - October 30, 2023
- Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services signs Collaboration Agreement - October 24, 2023