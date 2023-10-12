East Algoma OPP – Public Assistance Requested in Locating Marc

Members from the East Algoma OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

On Wednesday October 12, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., the East Algoma OPP received a report of a missing person from the Town of Spanish.

Investigation determined Marc, 34-years-old, was last seen going for a walk in the bush behind his residence on the evening of Tuesday October 10, 2023.

Police also receive information Marc was seen at the local convenience store in Spanish on Wednesday October 11, 2023.

Marc is described as:

Caucasian male, 5’10”, 200 lbs, short brown hair, scruffy beard, round face, and blue eyes. He is known to wear hoodies, jeans, a ball cap, and smokes cigarettes.

The OPP and family are concerned for Marc’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marc, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you with to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org/tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.