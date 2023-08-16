SE OPP Hornepayne – Charges laid after domestic dispute

Criminal charges have been laid on a Hornepayne resident, following a domestic dispute. On August 11, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an Assault in progress on Sixth Avenue in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old person from Hornepayne was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2023 in Hearst. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.