LSPP – Fantastic Fishin’ & Flight of the Peregrine Falcon

August 16, 2023
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing hole? We’ve got you covered. Join Kaitlyn to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: PLIGHT OF THE PEREGRINE – Now an abundant resident in both natural and urban settings, the Peregrine Falcon once faced many adversities that almost led to extinction. Join Kelly to follow the story of the Peregrine falcon and discover how these once-endangered species have become the symbol for stewardship and protection of other at-risk species.
