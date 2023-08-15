Breaking News

LSPP – Magnificent Moose & Anishinaabe Medicine Wheel Teachings

August 15, 2023

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Lauren to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay  
CULTURAL CONVERSATION: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The medicine wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibwe Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*