LSPP – Magnificent Moose & Anishinaabe Medicine Wheel Teachings

August 15, 2023
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Lauren to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.
|1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|CULTURAL CONVERSATION: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The medicine wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibwe Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.
