Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

One individual has been pronounced deceased following a collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger motor vehicle.

On August 7, 2023, just before 1:00 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment along with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a CMV on Highway 17 in Lecours Township.

The driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the CMV was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.