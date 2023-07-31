Wawa Fire Services – Participate in Community Survey

The Municipality of Wawa is requesting public feedback through a community survey to help develop a plan that will guide the community’s fire department and participants have the chance to win a prize!

The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department is made up of 22 dedicated and professional volunteer firefighters. The Department has historically averaged 40 calls per year with majority of these calls relating to multi-vehicle collisions, auto extrication, medical assistance, and structure fires. In our ongoing efforts to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community, we are conducting a Community Risk Assessment and Fire Service Review to guide operational improvements and ensure the optimization of services to the community.

Municipal Council approved hiring The Loomex Group to conduct the review of the fire service. To supplement the Fire Service Delivery Plan, a survey seeking input from the community will be available starting Monday, July 24 to Friday, August 18, 2023. A random draw for three prizes will be drawn on Monday, August 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The prizes include a first prize of $250.00, a second prize of $100.00, and a third prize $50.00. All prizes will also contain a smoke detector donated by The Loomex Group.

Copies of the survey can be picked up at our Municipal Office or at the Wawa Public Library (40 Broadway Ave.) and at the Seniors Goose Club (63B Broadway Ave.) or it can be completed online using this link, (LINK). https://qexplorerca.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d0RWV2fDG6d5gl8

If you have any questions regarding the Community Fire Services Survey, please call 705-856-2244 ext. 228.