Breaking News

LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Anishinaabe Moon Cycle Teachings

Meet the Naturalist: Anishinaabe Moon Cycle Teachings

July 12th, 2023
Drop-in: 10:00 – 12:00 Noon
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

The moon phases coincide     with the cycle of Mother Earth has traditionally taught the Anishinaabeg how to live with the seasons.   From animal migration patterns to the ripening of edible plants, visit Zane to learn about what the      moon can tell you.

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*