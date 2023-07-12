LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Anishinaabe Moon Cycle Teachings

Meet the Naturalist: Anishinaabe Moon Cycle Teachings
July 12th, 2023
Drop-in: 10:00 – 12:00 Noon
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
The moon phases coincide with the cycle of Mother Earth has traditionally taught the Anishinaabeg how to live with the seasons. From animal migration patterns to the ripening of edible plants, visit Zane to learn about what the moon can tell you.
