Sault Police Warn Against Leaving Pets in Hot Vehicles

With temperatures on the rise, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is urging citizens of Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township to not leave their pets in hot vehicles – for any length of time.

Even if the windows are cracked open, temperatures inside a vehicle can quickly becoming dangerous for pets because of their limited capacity to deal with heat. A news release from the Solicitor General states:

“The most dramatic rise in temperature occurs within the first 10 minutes that a vehicle is idle. Even at an outdoor temperature of only 25ºC, the inside temperature of a car can reach 34ºC in as little as 10 minutes and up to 50ºC by the time an hour has passed.”

Leaving a pet in an idle vehicle on a warm day not only puts its life in danger but also violates the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act. Anyone who breaks these laws may face fines, jail time, and other penalties.

If you see an animal in a hot car and are worried that they may be in danger, Sault Police advise you to call 9-1-1 immediately. The PAWS Act allows police to enter vehicles to help pets that are in distress.

For more information on Provincial Animal Welfare Services, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/animal-welfare