RAIL, C. Philip

Passed away suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the age of 72 years. Beloved son of the late Paul Rail and Mary Lowrie. Dear brother of Vanessa (Claude Santerre), Scott (Philips’s twin) and Frank (Céline Robitaille). Philip will be remembered by his nephews and nieces, Kenny Rail, Johanne Santerre, Mélanie, Paul and Natasha Rail and by his great nephews and nieces, William, Samuel, Gabrielle Rail and Matéo Santerre.

At Philip’s request there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.