Hwy 17 (Agawa Bay Lookout) Open

After hard work by MacIntyre Trucking, the collision site has been cleared and the highway is completely open (15:10)

Highway 17 remains at one lane open at the collision site close to the Agawa Bay Lookout. Please be careful in that area, workers may be present, and there may be traffic delays.

Highway 17 remains at one lane open due to a collision that occured earlier today close to the Agawa Bay Lookout.

A transport hit the rockcut with the cab ending upside down and the trailer blocking the highway earlier this morning. The load from the trailer spilt across the highway. The driver was airlifted by ORNGE to a medical facility with undetermined injuries.