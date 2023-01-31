Breaking News

Snow Squall Watch (White River – Dubreuilville)

Jan 31, 2023 at 06:40

At 5:21 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall Watch for White River to Dubreuilville.

Snow squalls are expected to develop with local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton

