Mixed Curling Standings – January 26

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 8 9
TERRIS, Tom 2 7 9
McCOY, Joe 3 6 9
BUCKELL, Chris 4 4 9
SWITZER, Anya 4 4 9
HALL, Dave 6 3 9
STOYCHEFF, Peter 6 3 8
SMIT, Brandon 8 0 8

Game Schedule for February 2nd, 2023

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCOY STOYCHEFF FAHRER TERRIS
BUCKELL SMIT SWITZER HALL

 

