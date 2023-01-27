Mixed Curling Standings – January 26

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|8
|9
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|7
|9
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|6
|9
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|4
|9
|SWITZER, Anya
|4
|4
|9
|HALL, Dave
|6
|3
|9
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|3
|8
|SMIT, Brandon
|8
|0
|8
Game Schedule for February 2nd, 2023
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCOY
|STOYCHEFF
|FAHRER
|TERRIS
|BUCKELL
|SMIT
|SWITZER
|HALL
