Morning News – January 24

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill -19 this morning and -10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -13 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- It seems like spring is a long time away – but it is never too soon to start planning your garden. It’s time to decide what to grow, order your seeds – and reserve your plot in the Wawa Community Garden
- There are many nominations in this year’s election at Michipicoten First Nation. There are four nominations for Chief (Patricia Tangie, Sandra Fraser, Trevor Chenier and Chad Edgar). For councillor there are twenty-one nominations (Kenna DuFresne, Sandra Fraser, Jim St. Germaine, Laura Penhuyzen, Linda Petersen, Chad Edgar, Janet Demary, Connie DeLuca, Jeannette Lapham, Mitchell Simon, Anais Tangie, Dan Beaupre, Irene Armstrong, Christine Lewis, Trevor Chenier, Denise Churchill, Evelyn Stone, Donald Humphries, John-Paul Chalykoff, Daniel Perrault, William Swanson Sr.)
