Jan 16, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning early this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High zero. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow or ice pellets. Risk of freezing rain this evening and after midnight. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Mark your calendar – Wawa’s Emergency Services Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this game will be donated to the LDHC Long Term Care Unit. Admission is by donation.
- This is Snowmobile Safety Week (January 14-22, 2023). The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) partners are cautioning snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter – make every ride a safe one!
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 10 a.m. in Toronto
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – January 16 - January 16, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – January 16 - January 16, 2023
- U9 – Jamboree at MMCC - January 14, 2023