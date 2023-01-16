Breaking News

Morning News – January 16

Jan 16, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning early this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High zero. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow or ice pellets. Risk of freezing rain this evening and after midnight. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.

News Tidbits: 

  • Mark your calendar – Wawa’s Emergency Services Hockey Game will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 7 p.m. Proceeds from this game will be donated to the LDHC Long Term Care Unit. Admission is by donation.
  • This is Snowmobile Safety Week (January 14-22, 2023). The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) partners are cautioning snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter – make every ride a safe one!

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 10 a.m. in Toronto

 

Brenda Stockton
