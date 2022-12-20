Manitouwadge OPP – Traffic Stop results in Impaired Charges

Members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) checkpoint which has led to one individual being arrested and charged for impaired operation.

On December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:53 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment initiated a R.I.D.E checkpoint at the intersection of Redwing and Ohsweken Road in the Town of Manitouwadge.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of a motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Terrence SHEARER, 72-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to Section 320.14 (1) (B) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on January 18, 2023, to answer to the above charge.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.