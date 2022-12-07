PRUD’HOMME, Paul

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the age of 62 years. Beloved husband of Tonya Brain. Loving father of Christine (Corey) and Todd. Proud grandfather of 4. Dear son of Lucille and the late Laurient Prud’Homme. Dear brother of Lorraine, Mona, Victor, Diaz and the late Norman. Son-in-law of John Miller and the late Lynne Miller. Brother-in-law of Tammy, Tracy and Bobbi-Jo. Paul will be sadly missed by his goddaughter Sandra (Marty) and by his nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

At Paul’s request, there will be no funeral services held at this time.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.